Patrick Joseph (Joe) Lyons, New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick; passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and with the support of the Palliative Care Team on Tuesday, October 25th 2022. Joe, beloved husband of the late Teresa, is very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Conor, John and Pat, daughters Kathleen (Horan) and Anne (McAuliffe), grandchildren David, Jack, Brian, Eimear, Darragh, Conor, Rachael, Ian, Mark and Brendan, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Paud and John, niece-in-law Maura, neighbours, relatives and friends. Joe is predeceased by his sisters-in-law Mairéad Mullane, Anna Aherne and Sr. Cornelius, and his brother-in-law Patrick Mullane. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, October 28th, from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Joe’s home on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.