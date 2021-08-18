Patrick Hickey

Scartleigh Greenville Listowel and formerly of Neasden London.
A private family funeral will take place for Patrick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11:30am on Monday in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, (streamed on www.listowelparish.com) followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.
Beloved husband of the late Julia and dearest father of Michael, Julia and the late Anne and baby Paul.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Samuel, Hannah, Isabelle, Jacob, Emerald, Patrick & Julian, sons-in-law Garry & John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
