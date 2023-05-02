Patrick Gerard Brady, 2nd May 2023, Firhouse, D.24, formerly of Mount Brown, Kilmainham, D.8. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne in the care of the staff of ICU,Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved husband of Helen, loving and much-loved dad of Gearóid, Niamh and Ronán. Paddy (Gerard) will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Linda, son-in-law Tomás, and Ronán’s partner Aaron, his adored grandchildren Rían,Kyle,Éabha,Tom and Grace, sisters Mary, Angela and Loreto, brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family relatives and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village this Monday evening from 3pm – 6pm. Removal on Tuesday midday to the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Firhouse, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium.To view the Requiem Mass please click here.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. Please donate here.

All enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue on (01) 490 7601.