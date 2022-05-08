Patrick (Chub) O'Connor, 22 Laune View, Killorglin.

Passed, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, at The Palliative Care Unit on the 8th May 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Timothy & Mary Frances, brother Teddy, sisters Kathleen, Maureen & Pauline. Patrick will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Eileen and his loving children Carol, Susan, Paula, Mark, Rory & Kerry, his sons-in-law Ray, Mike, Con & Pa, daughters-in-law Kerry & Tina, his sisters Rita, Delores & Evelyn, brothers-in-law Stephen, Sean & Ray, sister-in-law Noreen, his 13 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many dear friends. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) on Tuesday 10th May from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin, on Wednesday, 11th May, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

In ensuring everybody's safety, the wearing of face masks is compulsory at all times while attending the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church