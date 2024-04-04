Advertisement

Patricia (Trisha) O'Sullivan (née Keating)

The death has occurred of

Adraval, Scartaglen, Kerry / Cahirciveen, Kerry

Adraval, Scartaglen and formerly of Kimego East, Cahirciveen.

Trisha passed away peacefully, in the exemplary care of Dr Patricia Sheehan and her team in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on the 4th of April, 2024. Predeceased by her father Patrick (Tappy) Keating and infant sister Mary Theresa.

 

Deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken husband Paul and mother Mary, sisters Anne, Treasa, Bríd and Doreen, brother Patrick, aunts Bridie and Doreen, nephews Cillian, Aidan and Eoin, nieces Ciara, Aisling and Saidhbh, brothers-in-law John, Seamus, Pat and Marcus, sisters-in-law Sylvia, Geraldine and Heather.

Rest in peace.

 

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

 

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral cortège will arrive at the Daniel O Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by Private Cremation.

