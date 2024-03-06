The death has occurred of

PATRICIA (PATTI) SANTA

LETTERFINISH, SNEEM, CO. KERRY and formerly of PENNSYLVANIA, U.S.A.

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4th 2024 in University Hospital Kerry surrounded by family and friends.

Sadly missed by her loving wife Teresa, relations, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

'MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE'

Reposing in Finnegan's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday, March 8th, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Private Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork on Saturday, March 9th.

No flowers please, by request.

Patricia's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.