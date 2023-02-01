Patricia (Pat) Walsh (née O'Connor), Upper Dirha West, Listowel.
Peacefully, on February 2nd, 2023, at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late Christy. Patricia (Pat) will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Catherine, sons John and Edmond, grandchildren Grace, Mary, Sarah, Mia and Darcy, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sisters-in-law Mai, Eileen and Bridie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 3.30 p.m to 5.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Patricia being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
House private, please.
