Patricia (Pat) Healy, Listellick, and late of Brighton, England.
Funeral cortége arriving to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rathass at 11.30 am on Tuesday 28th March 2023, where the Requiem Mass for Patricia will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved mother (late of Brighton, England, on the 26th. February 2023) aged 84 years. Devoted wife of the late Maurice Healy, Listellick, Co. Kerry. Adored mother of Anna, Julia, Patricia and Teresa. Treasured mother-in-law of Wilson, Gary, Mark, and James, Beloved Nana of Kate, Joshua, Abigail, Kieran, Sophie, Laura, Emma, Sienna and Conor. Sadly missed great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her neighbours, relatives and friends.
