Pat Joe Quane, Kilconly, Ballybunion V31 K268

Beloved husband to Nora and adored Daddy to Seána, Muireann, Ciara, Nonie and Niamh. Deeply missed by his sons in law, Ger, Mike, Shane, John and Dave and his grandchildren, Nell, Nora, Tess, Peig, Mae, Kitty, Cuan, Finn and Naoise. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Nora, brothers John Martin and Alex and sisters Margaret and Shelagh. Also regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home, V31K268, on Tuesday 21st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m where the Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Pat Joe at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry or Kerry Cancer Support Group. Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway.