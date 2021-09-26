Paddy Prendergast of Ballinorig, Tralee, and formerly of Ballintubber, Co. Mayo.

Reposing at his residence in Ballinorig, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Followed by Private Cremation.

Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-Beloved husband of Irene and dearest father of Petra, Siobhán and Mark,

Brother of the late Tommy, Philip, Murt, Ray, Dell and Sal.

Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Will, Callum, Patrick and Helena, sons-in-law William and Andy, daughter-in-law Dayna and his dear sisters Carmel and Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.