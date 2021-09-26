Paddy Prendergast of Ballinorig, Tralee, and formerly of Ballintubber, Co. Mayo.
Reposing at his residence in Ballinorig, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Followed by Private Cremation.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information-Beloved husband of Irene and dearest father of Petra, Siobhán and Mark,
Brother of the late Tommy, Philip, Murt, Ray, Dell and Sal.
Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Will, Callum, Patrick and Helena, sons-in-law William and Andy, daughter-in-law Dayna and his dear sisters Carmel and Barbara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Average house price in Kerry rises to almost €230,000Sep 27, 2021 08:09
Almost 14,000 Kerry households in receipt of fuel allowance last winterSep 27, 2021 08:09
Kerry TD calls for legislation to allow peat harvestingSep 26, 2021 16:09
Kerryman to walk flock of sheep across London Bridge this afternoonSep 26, 2021 13:09
Kerry Lotto player is €250,000 richer todaySep 26, 2021 17:09