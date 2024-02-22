Paddy Courtney, Strand Street, Castlegregory, died peacefully on 21st February 2024 in The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family and caring staff. Predeceased by his parents Jule and Bob, brother Tom, grandchildren Christian and Leanne.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Sylvia, children Kathleen, Patrick, Teresa and Marcella, grandchildren Christopher, Jason, Lee, Steven, Cian, Colm and Ella, great-grandchild Alena, brothers John Joe, twin brother Hugheen and sister Noan, son-in-law Tommy, Marcella's partner Michael John, brother-in-law Pat Galvin, sisters-in-law Margaret O'Connor, Julie McMahon and Jackie Courtney, nieces Deirdre Young and Vanessa Courtney, nephew Brendan Galvin, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Friday, 23rd February 2024, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory on Saturday morning at 11.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards to Killiney Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.