ORLAITH BROWNE (née McGrath)
Blossom Grove House, Clashbredane, Kilmichael, Macroom, Cork, P12 VF86 / Kenmare, Kerry
Formerly of Longstown, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork and proprietor of High Society Boutique, Midleton, Co. Cork. Passed away peacefully at home and in the presence of her loving family. Deeply missed by her loving husband Kevin, daughter Taylor, brother John, sisters Denise, Finola, Barbara and Shirley, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at her home on Wednesday (May 11th) from 6pm to 8pm.
Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill at 11am on Thursday (May 12th) – followed by private family cremation at the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Cork.
If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.
Orlaith’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time
