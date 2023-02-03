The death of Oliver O'Sullivan, Beenbawn, Dingle whose remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.