The death of Oliver O'Sullivan, Beenbawn, Dingle whose remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
