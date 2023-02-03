Advertisement

Oliver O'Sullivan

Feb 5, 2023 09:02 By receptionradiokerry
Oliver O'Sullivan

The death of Oliver O'Sullivan, Beenbawn, Dingle whose remains will repose at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Tuesday morning for  11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus