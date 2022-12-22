Oliver Brophy of Castleview, Fenit, and formerly of Maddenstown, Co. Kildare,
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (December 26th) from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Oratory, Fenit on Tuesday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Oliver Brophy will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs) followed by private cremation.
No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch
or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
December 23rd, 2022, beloved husband of Margaret, dear father of James, Caroline, Johnny and Ross and brother of Patrick, Monica and the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
