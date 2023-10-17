Olive Daly of Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly Tonevane, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (20th October) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Olive will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on St. John’s Tralee- Facebook Page). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery, Blennerville.

Family information- Predeceased by her parents John & Sarah, her sisters Eve & Sheila and brother Vincent.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Eileen (Tonevane), Frances (Clonkeen, Killarney), Maureen (Irremore, Listowel), Ann (Tullamore, Co. Offaly), Carmel (Glenville, Cork), her brothers John (Tralee), Kevin (Dublin), Paddy (Tralee), Jim (Lisanearla, Abbeydorney), Brian (Tonevane) & Brendan (Tonevane), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace