Noreen O'Callaghan (née Buckley), Upper Aughrim, Moyvane. Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Thursday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Noreen being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie

Family Information

Peacefully, on November 21st, 2022, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Dan and sister of the late John and Timmy. Noreen will be sadlly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Jimmy, sisters Mary Teresa and Peggy, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

May she rest in peace