Noreen Murphy née McNamara, Knockanbrack, Lyreacrompane and late of Toor, Duagh.

Suddenly, on December 6th, 2022, at her home. Noreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Tom, son William, daughters Kate and Helen, grandchildren Brian, Cara, Conor and Luke, son-in-law Maurice, brothers Jimmy, Sean and Tommy, sisters May, Ann and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Noreen being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh , followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://copd.ie .

House private, please.