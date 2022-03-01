Noreen Murphy née Fitzgerald, Cashlagh, Mastergeehy, Waterville.

Peacefully, on March 1st, with her devoted family by her side, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick (Patsy); daughters Eileen and Maura; sons-in-law Joe and John; grandchildren Sarah and Seán; sister Mary; brothers Gerald and Michael; nieces and nephews; neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday, (2 March), from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath, on Thursday, (3 March), at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in St., Finian's Cemetery, Waterville.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath