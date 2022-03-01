Advertisement

Noreen Murphy née Fitzgerald

Mar 2, 2022 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Noreen Murphy née Fitzgerald

Noreen Murphy née Fitzgerald, Cashlagh, Mastergeehy, Waterville.

Peacefully, on March 1st, with her devoted family by her side, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin.  Sadly missed by her husband Patrick (Patsy); daughters Eileen and Maura; sons-in-law Joe and John; grandchildren Sarah and Seán; sister Mary; brothers Gerald and Michael; nieces and nephews; neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Wednesday, (2 March), from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.  Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath, on Thursday, (3 March), at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in St., Finian's Cemetery, Waterville.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

Advertisement

www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus