Noreen Murphy, 1 Church View, Rockchapel and formerly of Glounakeel Yard.
On January, 26th 2022, peacefully. Daughter of the late Con and Norrie, sister of the late Nialie. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken sisters and brothers, Sheila (Milleen), Joan (Monagea), Mary (Mallow), Lil (Tralee), Dan Joe (Glounakeel), Anton (Cobh) and Tommie (Glounakeel), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in the community and beyond.
Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel this evening from 7pm to 9pm.
Requiem mass for Noreen Murphy will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Funeral mass can be viewed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.
Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.
Recommended
Parent of mental health patient says he's lost all confidence in CAMHSJan 26, 2022 13:01
Major road project in the county may have to be revisedJan 25, 2022 17:01
Reports on Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West bypasses to be published next monthJan 27, 2022 17:01
Kerry based company to create 20 new jobsJan 26, 2022 17:01
Doctor at centre of CAMHS report also worked in North KerryJan 27, 2022 13:01