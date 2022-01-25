Noreen Murphy, 1 Church View, Rockchapel and formerly of Glounakeel Yard.

On January, 26th 2022, peacefully. Daughter of the late Con and Norrie, sister of the late Nialie. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken sisters and brothers, Sheila (Milleen), Joan (Monagea), Mary (Mallow), Lil (Tralee), Dan Joe (Glounakeel), Anton (Cobh) and Tommie (Glounakeel), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends in the community and beyond.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel this evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem mass for Noreen Murphy will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

Enquiries to Allen’s Undertakers, Rockchapel.