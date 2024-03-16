Nora Toomey (nee Kingston), Doon Rd., Ballybunion, formerly of Lisheenbawn, Currow passed away peacefully on 16/3/2024 surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital, Kerry.

Pre-deceased by her husband, DD, parents, sisters and brother.

Dearly missed by her daughters, Noreen and Mary, sons, Don, Richard and Diarmuid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her precious grandchildren, Sinead, Aisling, Aoife, Eimear, Lily, Diarmuid, Tara, Kitty, Jack, Fionnan, Jimmy, Conor and Daithi and her pride and joy, her great-granddaughter, Joni. Loved and missed by her many friends and neighbours

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Sunday 17th March from 5.00-7.00 pm. Nora's funeral cortege will leave her home on Monday 18th March at 10.30am to arrive at St. John's Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.

Advertisement

For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion