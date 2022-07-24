Nora O'Mahony, (née Moriarty), Ballymackessy, Ballylongford,

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford, on this Tuesday evening, July 26th, from 5pm to 7pm. A walk-through system will be in place in the funeral home. Nora's cortege will arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment afterwards in Ahavallen Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed.

It is respectfully requested that all those attending Nora's Funeral ensure the wearing of face masks and to strictly avoid shaking hands or hugging please at all times during the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit. Donation box will be in place should people wish to donate.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE AT ALL TIMES

Family Information:

Nora O'Mahony, (née Moriarty), Ballymackessy, Ballylongford, passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th July 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Sadly missed by her beloved sons John (Chelthenam), Finbarr (Ballylongford) and Denis (Ballybunion), her loving daughters Adeline (New York), Nora (Tarbert) and Lily (Kilcolgan, Tarbert), daughters-in-law Barbara, Carmel and Mary, sons-in-law Tommy, Olly and Jay, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great- great grandchildren, her brothers, her sisters, her sisters-in-law, her brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE