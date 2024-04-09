Nora Murphy, Cois Uisce, Reen- Rusheen, Cahersiveen and formerly of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry.

Reposing on Wednesday evening from 5-30pm-7-30pm in Daly’s Funeral Home Cahersiveen followed by removal at 7-45pm to the Daniel O’ Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin.

Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Family Information: Predeceased by her sisters Hannah Josephine Murphy, Mary Moriarty, Bridie Haugh, and brothers Mikey Joe, Patie and John Murphy.

Survived by her sister, Eileen McCrohan. Sadly missed by her 23 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Rest In Peace