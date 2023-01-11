Nora Christina Moynihan, Cools, Headford, Killarney and Somerset Lodge, Kilmaloo, Clashmore, Co. Waterford.

On January 11th 2023, Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Nellie and her sister Kathleen.Sadly missed by her loving brothers Patrick, Denis and Jeremiah. Her sisters in law Anne and Patricia. Her nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Friday 13th January from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral cortege will arriving to the church of The Sacred Heart, Barraduff on Saturday 14th at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe cemetery.

Advertisement

Requiem mass will be live streamed on Glenflesk Parish Facebook Page. www.diocesesofkerry.ie/parish/glenflesk