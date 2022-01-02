Advertisement

Nicholas Foran.

Jan 4, 2022 08:01 By receptionradiokerry
Nicholas Foran.

Nicholas Foran Tobermaing Castleisland and Killarden House Rathass Tralee.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church,  followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland .

Advertisement

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.church services.tv/Castleisland

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus