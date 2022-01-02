Nicholas Foran Tobermaing Castleisland and Killarden House Rathass Tralee.
Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland .
The Mass will be live-streamed on www.church services.tv/Castleisland
