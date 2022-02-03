Advertisement

Ned Edward Barnes

Feb 6, 2022
Ned Edward Barnes

Ned Edward Barnes of Kylebeg Tralee and formerly of Coolboy Co. Wicklow.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5 to 7pm. The Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11am and travel via Killarney to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Cork for a celebration of life service at 1pm, the service will be live streamed on The Island Crematorium Website.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangneys Funeral Home

