Ned Edward Barnes of Kylebeg Tralee and formerly of Coolboy Co. Wicklow.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 5 to 7pm. The Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11am and travel via Killarney to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Cork for a celebration of life service at 1pm, the service will be live streamed on The Island Crematorium Website.
No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangneys Funeral Home
