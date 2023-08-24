The death has occurred of Mike Landers, 27B, Drumsesk Road, Rostrevor, Down / Listowel, Kerry

Landers (Warrenpoint) 20th August, 2023, peacefully after a short illness, Mike, dearly loved partner of Allyson Heatley, 27B, Drumsesk Road, Rostrevor BT34 3EG and formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry and Dublin. Loving father of Emer and Meabh, beloved son of the late Joan and Johnny Landers (Listowel), much loved brother of Rob, Josephine, Noreen, Angela, John, Maria and Anne and dear friend to Allyson’s father Harry, her brother John and his wife Ann and their children Sarah, Matthew, Hannah and Aaron.

May his soul rest in peace.

Mike’s remains will repose at his home on Thursday 24th from 7pm and on Friday from 12pm – 9pm. Removal on Saturday, arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, for 10.30am Requiem Mass (live streamed by churchmedia.tv) followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin, on Monday 28th August at 1pm (live streamed by mcnmedia.tv). House private on morning of funeral, please.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, family circle and friends.