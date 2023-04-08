Mike Brosnan, 11 Woodgrove, Moyvane and late of Barragougeen, Moyvane, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on April 9th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Mike will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Breeda, daughters Noreen, Karena, Olivia and Valerie, his adored grandchildren Amy, Jack, Tara, Elona, Liam, Katelyn, Cian, Lily and Sadbh, sons-in-law John, Peter, Eamon and Chris, sister Eileen, brothers John, Stevie and Paudie brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mike being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://ardcuram.com.