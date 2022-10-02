Advertisement

Micheál Hallissey.

Micheál Hallissey.

Micheál Hallissey  Gortatlea, Máistir Gaoithe, Dromid, Waterville, Co Kerry.

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, Wednesday, Oct. 5th , from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath, arriving at 8:30 p.m. Requiem Mass for Micheál will take place on Thursday,Oct. 6th , at 11:30 a.m., with burial afterwards at St Finian’s Cemetery, Waterville.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at:  churchservices.tv/cillinliath

