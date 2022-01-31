Michael Phelan, Manor West, Tralee and formerly of Barrack Street, Waterford City and Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of The Marlay Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Joan (Leahy), his brother Robert and his sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by his sister Julie Richardson, his sisters-in-law Peggy Phelan and Mai Duffy, his brothers-in-law Con Moynihan and Jim Leahy, nieces, nephews, the extended Phelan and Leahy families and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Michael will take place at 11.30am on Saturday 12th March in the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Castle St. Dalkey, Co. Dublin.