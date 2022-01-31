Advertisement

Michael Phelan

Feb 2, 2022 11:02 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Phelan

Michael Phelan, Manor West, Tralee and formerly of Barrack Street, Waterford City and Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of The Marlay Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Joan (Leahy), his brother Robert and his sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by his sister Julie Richardson, his sisters-in-law Peggy Phelan and Mai Duffy, his brothers-in-law Con Moynihan and Jim Leahy, nieces, nephews, the extended Phelan and Leahy families and friends.

Advertisement

A Memorial Mass for Michael will take place at 11.30am on Saturday 12th March in the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Castle St. Dalkey, Co. Dublin.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus