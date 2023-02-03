Michael O'Flaherty

Lakeview Drive, Moate and formerly of Doon, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Tuesday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry or the MND Association at the following links:

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee Donate | MND Association

House Private Please

Pre-deceased by his parents Daniel and Sheila, his wife Sheila, son Conor and sister Margaret.

Michael passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the community at Aperee Living, Camp.

Beloved Father of Shaunagh and Patrick, Michael will be sadly missed by his loving family – his daughter, son, brothers Ed and Donal, sister Eileen, son-in-law Phillipe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Nursing Home, neighbours and friends.