Michael Moynihan The Old Pike, Lissivigeen, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm Reuqiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney
