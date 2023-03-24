Advertisement

Michael Moynihan

Mar 26, 2023 13:03 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Moynihan

Michael Moynihan The Old Pike, Lissivigeen, Killarney

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.15pm to 8.30pm Reuqiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus