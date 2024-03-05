Michael (Mike) Kennelly, Rathea, Listowel and New York. Peacefully, on March 3rd, 2024, at The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved brother of the late Mary, Peg, Kitty, Breda, Denis and Sheila. Mike will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Pat, son Michael, daughters Teresa and Margaret, grandchildren Bobby and Emma, brother Bill, sisters Noreen, Joan and Teresa, daughter-in-law Jennifer, son-in-law Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Tuesday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Mike being celebrated at 11.00 am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at www.kerryhospice.com.

House private, please.