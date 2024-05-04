Michael (Mike) Harty, Ballinglanna, Causeway, peacefully at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family on 2nd May 2024.
Predeceased by his parents Edmond and Catherine, brothers John and Patrick, sisters Mai (Godley, Kilmoyley), Nora (Lucid, Ballyheigue).
Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Mary and Cathriona, sons Liam, Brendan, Conor and Shane, sister Kathleen (Dublin), daughters-in-law Regina, Eimear, Denise and Emer, sons-in-law Kieran and Greg, sister-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Joseph, Anna- Maria, Roisin, Eden, Drew, Michael, Noel, Senan, Ria and Oran, nephews, nieces, great neighbours and many friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway on Sunday, 5th May, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mike on Monday in St. John's Church, Causeway https://churchmedia.tv/st-john-the-baptist-farran-hill-causeway at 1 p.m. followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, UHK.
