Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increase

The rate of deer culling in Killarney National Park is expected to increase.

That’s according to Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, who provided the update in Dáil Éireann.

Minister Noonan says almost 1,000 deer have been culled in the last five years.

In response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister Noonan said the culling of deer has been carried out consistently at Killarney National Park for decades.

He said the NPWS and the management of the park are acutely aware of the impact that invasive species can have on the habitats in the Park.

He added the growing impact of deer nationally has led to damage to forestry and biodiversity in some areas.

Minister Noonan said in the last five years, 461 Sika Deer have been culled in Killarney National Park, and 501 red deer have been culled in that time.

He says with the recent increases in rangers assigned to the park, rising from three in 2018 to seven currently, this rate is expected to increase.

He says there are indications that the Sika deer population regulate themselves in areas where there is no culling, and there is evidence the number of Sika increased in areas where culling of red deer was carried out.

Minister Noonan said while ranger numbers at the park have increased, culling can only take place at times when there are no people in the area, and rangers must also be scheduled to operate in teams when culling for safety.

In relation to goat numbers at Killarney National Park, Minister Noonan said rangers undertook a comprehensive goat survey in 2022 and will use this information to determine any appropriate, goat-specific management strategies required.

