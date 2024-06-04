Advertisement
News

Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increase

Jun 4, 2024 08:55 By radiokerrynews
Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increase
Standing guard during the rutting season...An Irish Red Stag in Killarney National Park this week. The Killarney National Park, Autumn Gathering 'Samhain' takes place this weekend, 21-22 October. Conservation Ranger, Padruig O'Sullivan, will guide the dawn deer walks. The Nature Education Centre provides the Family nocturnal and nature events. The Annual 'Paudie O'Leary Lecture, will be delivered by Áine Ní Shúilleabháin, Biologist, the longest serving volunteer in Killarney National Park. The Park consists of around 600 animals, and is now the only herd of truly wild native deer in Ireland. The stag will guard his territory fiercely to hold onto his hinds, while warring away the stiff competition. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS/free pic/17/10/2023
Share this article

The rate of deer culling in Killarney National Park is expected to increase.

That’s according to Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, who provided the update in Dáil Éireann.

Minister Noonan says almost 1,000 deer have been culled in the last five years.

Advertisement

In response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister Noonan said the culling of deer has been carried out consistently at Killarney National Park for decades.

He said the NPWS and the management of the park are acutely aware of the impact that invasive species can have on the habitats in the Park.

He added the growing impact of deer nationally has led to damage to forestry and biodiversity in some areas.

Advertisement

Minister Noonan said in the last five years, 461 Sika Deer have been culled in Killarney National Park, and 501 red deer have been culled in that time.

He says with the recent increases in rangers assigned to the park, rising from three in 2018 to seven currently, this rate is expected to increase.

He says there are indications that the Sika deer population regulate themselves in areas where there is no culling, and there is evidence the number of Sika increased in areas where culling of red deer was carried out.

Advertisement

Minister Noonan said while ranger numbers at the park have increased, culling can only take place at times when there are no people in the area, and rangers must also be scheduled to operate in teams when culling for safety.

In relation to goat numbers at Killarney National Park, Minister Noonan said rangers undertook a comprehensive goat survey in 2022 and will use this information to determine any appropriate, goat-specific management strategies required.

###########

Advertisement

HEADLINE: Minister says rate of deer culling at Killarney National Park to increase

TAGS: Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, Sika deer, red deer, Killarney National Park, culling

IMAGE: Deer/Killarney National Park

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

235 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during May
Advertisement
Man due in Killarney District Court this morning in collection with alleged assault in Castleisland
Kenmare election candidate calls for pedestrian crossing measures
Advertisement

Recommended

235 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during May
Man due in Killarney District Court this morning in collection with alleged assault in Castleisland
England begin T20 World Cup campaign today
Kerry lose to Clare
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus