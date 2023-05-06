Michael Mickey Galvin,Keelties, Firies and formerly of Ballnoe, Milltown. Mickey passed away peacefully on May 5th 2023. Predeceased by his wife Annie. Sadly missed by his sons & daughters, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.

Reposing Monday evening (May 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 6pm - 8pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Requiem Mass Tuesday (May 9th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery Milltown.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart