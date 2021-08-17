Advertisement

Michael (Mick) Horgan

Aug 19, 2021 11:08 By receptionradiokerry
Michael (Mick) Horgan

Michael (Mick) Horgan, Ballymacthomas, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his family, good neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Mick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10am on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page).
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.  Enquiries To The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus