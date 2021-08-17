Michael (Mick) Horgan, Ballymacthomas, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his family, good neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Mick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10am on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page).

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquiries To The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.