Michael (Mick) Horgan, Ballymacthomas, Tralee.
Sadly missed by his family, good neighbours and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Mick with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10am on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, (streamed on Ballymacelligott Community Facebook Page).
Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Enquiries To The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Recommended
Kerry v Tyrone Time ConfirmedAug 18, 2021 12:08
Ballybunion to welcome Bill Murray back with open armsAug 18, 2021 13:08
Appeal to public to only attend UHK emergency department in genuine emergencyAug 19, 2021 09:08
Kerry solicitor reminding drivers to declare penalty points to insurersAug 17, 2021 13:08
80 jobs to be created in TraleeAug 19, 2021 08:08