Michael (Mick) Curran 'Hilltop', Lerrig, Ardfert

Reposing in McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday January 14th from 5.30 to 7.00PM for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley at 11.10AM on Saturday morning for 11.30AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-brendans-church

Due to current COVID 19 restrictions Michael’s house will remain private please.

Enquiries to McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Advertisement

Wife Bridie, sons Mike, James and Tim, daughters Claire and Emily, sister Hannah, grandchildren Ben, Jack and Faye, sons-in-law Anthony and David, daughter-in-law Noranne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and wide circle