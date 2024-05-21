Maurice (Mossie Joe) Quirke, Deelis, Camp, Tralee.

Maurice (Mossie Joe) passed away peacefully on the 21st of May 2024. Predeceased by his daughter Therese and sadly missed by his loving family, Wife Nora, Children Andrew, Declan, Maurice, Michael, Raymond, Mary Ellen, Sister Joan, Brothers Micheal, Patrick, Sean, Thomas, Gerard, Martin, his Twelve Grandchildren, Great Grand-Daughter, Daughters-in-law, Son -in-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Maurice will repose in the Rose Chapel, Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 23rd of May, from 5.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving to St.Mary's Church, Camp, on Friday 24th at 11.30am for Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12.00 noon Mass will be live streamed on http://www.hogansfuneralhome.com followed by Interment in Camp New Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0667121119 or 0876865632