Maureen O'Donovan (Nee Symth), Mangerton Road, Muckross, Killarney, Co Kerry

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Paudie, loving mother of Hannah Marie, Patricia, Patrick, Nora and Seán and much loved grandmother of Caitlín and Laura. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, Hannah Marie's partner Paul Tyther, her brothers Kevin (UK) and Danny (Canada) and the late Johnny and Jimmy, her sisters-in-law Noreen and Patricia, brothers-in-law John Joe and Donie, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Friday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. The Requiem Mass for Maureen will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.