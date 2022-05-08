Maureen Clifford née Hartigan

Maureen Clifford (nee Hartigan), Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Passed away peacefully at home on the 10th of May. Predeceased by her parents Nora and Tom, her sister Nelly and her brother Thomas. Sadly missed by her brothers Patsy and John, her beloved husband of 57 years Patrick, her loving daughters, Joan and Noreen and her sons John, Pa, Ger and Anthony, her sister-in-law Kathleen, her adored grandchildren Caragh, Daniel, Megan, Michaela, Jason, Leona, Craig and Daryl, and her six great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, many relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Wednesday, 11th of May, between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday, the 12th of May at 11am at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will be live streamed on MCNMedia,St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

House strictly private. Family flowers only by request.