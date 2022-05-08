Maureen Clifford née Hartigan

Maureen Clifford (nee Hartigan), Keelnabrack, Glenbeigh and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.
Passed away peacefully at home on the 10th of May. Predeceased by her parents Nora and Tom, her sister Nelly and her brother Thomas. Sadly missed by her brothers Patsy and John, her beloved husband of 57 years Patrick, her loving daughters, Joan and Noreen and her sons John, Pa, Ger and Anthony, her sister-in-law Kathleen, her adored grandchildren Caragh, Daniel, Megan, Michaela, Jason, Leona, Craig and Daryl, and her six great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, many relatives and many friends.
Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Wednesday, 11th of May, between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday, the 12th of May at 11am at St. James’ Church, Glenbeigh followed by burial at Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will be live streamed on MCNMedia,St. James Church, Glenbeigh.
House strictly private. Family flowers only by request.
Recommended
County Fair causing long delays on Tralee to Castleisland road this afternoonMay 8, 2022 15:05
Paul Heaton guaranteed big welcome next time he visits KillarneyMay 10, 2022 13:05
Absolute drought recorded at Valentia Observatory this springMay 10, 2022 13:05
Competition and consumer body carries out garage inspections in KerryMay 9, 2022 17:05
Over €2,000 worth of goods stolen from cars in TraleeMay 9, 2022 17:05