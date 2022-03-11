Maureen Casey (née O'Shea)

Deceased Address: Boherboy, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Dalys Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.20am from Maureen's home at Boherboy to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, her sons John & Danny, daugher-in-law Rose, grandchildren Claire, Daniel, Siobhán & Chantelle, relatives, neighbours & friends.