Maura Sheehy nee Hartnett Bouleenshere, Ballyheigue and late of Coolagown, Listowel.
Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Thursday 30th December from 5-6pm for family and close friends. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue at 1pm and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
Advertisement
Recommended
House prices in Kerry increase by 9.5% in 2021Dec 29, 2021 11:12
Roger Casement firearms seized at Banna Strand in 1916 possibly illegally exportedDec 29, 2021 13:12
€500,000 Euromillions Plus prize won in KerryDec 29, 2021 13:12
Yellow rainfall warning for KerryDec 29, 2021 12:12