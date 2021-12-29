Advertisement

Maura Sheehy nee Hartnett

Dec 29, 2021 14:12 By receptionradiokerry
Maura Sheehy nee Hartnett Bouleenshere, Ballyheigue and late of Coolagown, Listowel.

Reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Thursday 30th December from 5-6pm for family and close friends. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue at 1pm and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

