Maura Hayes (nee O’Reilly) of Monavalley, Tralee and formerly of Railway Terrace, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (8th January) from
6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Maura will be celebrated at 10.30 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Michael (died July 2022), dear mother of Brendan, Orla and Ultan, sister of Joan and the late Joseph and Maeve.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Nadine and Jason, great-grandchildren Brian and Angela, son-in-law Pat, Ultan’s partner Laura, Nadine’s husband Roney, brothers-in-law Vincent and Mossie, sister-in-law Eilish, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
