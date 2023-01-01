Maura Carmody (née McGrath),Skehenerin Lower, Listowel, Kerry / Dungarvan, Waterford.

Peacefully, on January 1st, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel. Beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late John and Fr. Tom (S.J.). Maura will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Mary, Siobhán, Catherine and Gráinne, sons-in-law Stephen, Maurice, Seán and Ger, her 12 grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Ann, Joan and Assumpta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maura being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://alzheimer.ie

.House private, please.