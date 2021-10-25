Matthew J (Mattie) Dillane, Killeaney, Glin, Co. Limerick, 24th October 2021; peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of University Hospital, Tralee, Co. Kerry and also appreciation to the Oncology Unit at UHL. Predeceased by his parents Mary-Ellen and Paddy. Mattie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his cousins - The O'Brien Family, The Hill, Ballyhahill (formerly Tenekilla, Ballyhahill), The Enright Family, Glin, (formerly Marian Place, Glin), The Dillane Family Relatives, extended relatives, many kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Killeaney on Tuesday 26th October from 4.00-7.00pm for relatives, close friends and neighbours only. Please adhere to Government and HSE restrictions.

Funeral will leave his family home on Wednesday 27th October for Requiem Mass at ll.00am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed by using the Condolence Option below.

Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

Advertisement

"May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace"