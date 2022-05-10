Mary Teresa Musgrave née Enright, Court, Glin, County Limerick and formerly of Kilmurley, Tarbert, May 10th 2022 (peacefully), at University Hospital Limerick. Mary Teresa, beloved wife of the late Willie. Cherished mother of sons Carl and William and daughter Marina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mags and Clodagh, son-in-law Ruadhrí, brother Tony, sisters-in-law Teresa and Gertie, her adored grandchildren, Róisin, Bláthín, Gillian, Gráinne, Liam, Eve and Jude, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Thursday evening (12th May 2022) from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Thursday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, in lieu, to a charity of your choice.