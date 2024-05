Three Irish crews can book Olympic qualification this morning.

First up, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Imogen Magner are due in the Women’s Four final at ten-to-10.

At 11.40, it’s the turn of Konan Pazzaia in the Men’s Single Scull A-final.

And Sanita Puspure has the chance to qualify for a fourth Olympic Games via the Women’s Single Scull A-final, just before midday.

A top-two finish in each race will guarantee a place in Paris later this summer.