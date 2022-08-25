Mary Sheehy (nee Flahive), Caherpierce, Annascaul.
Reposing in O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Inch, on Monday afternoon, for 2 p.m., Requiem Mass., followed by interment in Inch Cemetery.
R.I.P
