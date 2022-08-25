Advertisement

Mary Sheehy (nee Flahive).

Aug 27, 2022 12:08 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Sheehy (nee Flahive).

Mary Sheehy (nee Flahive), Caherpierce, Annascaul.

Reposing in O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  Remains to arrive at  St. Joseph's Church, Inch,  on Monday afternoon, for 2 p.m., Requiem Mass.,  followed by interment in Inch Cemetery.

Advertisement

R.I.P

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus