Mary Sheehan, (née Murphy), Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond.
Reposing in Tarrant’s Funeral Home, Ballydesmond, on Sunday the 27th of March, from 5pm to 7pm.
Mary’s remains will leave her residence at 11:30 on Monday (March 28th) for reception into St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. This will be followed afterwards by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.
Family Information: The death has occurred of Mary Sheehan, (née Murphy), Ballinahulla, Ballydesmond, on March the 25th, surrounded by her family, in the tender loving care of the excellent nurses and staff of Millstreet Community Hospital. Mary, in her 95th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Jer and loving mother of Willie and Kathleen. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Dan, Willie's fiancée Elaine, grandchildren Jer, Seán, Katie, Maria, Danny, Liam and Sean's fiancée Sarah, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, wonderful carers and many friends.
