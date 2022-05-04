Advertisement

Mary Perryman-Kindlan

May 6, 2022 07:05 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Perryman-Kindlan

Mary Perryman-Kindlan, Boston, U.S.A and late of Beale.

Peacefully on April 17th, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and sister Jenny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Brian, daughter Maura, grandchildren Siobhan, Alison and Emma, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 

Advertisement

Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by interment of ashes in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus