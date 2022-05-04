Mary Perryman-Kindlan, Boston, U.S.A and late of Beale.
Peacefully on April 17th, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and sister Jenny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Brian, daughter Maura, grandchildren Siobhan, Alison and Emma, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Advertisement
Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by interment of ashes in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Recommended
40 Kerry buildings identified as potential housing options for Ukrainian refugeesMay 5, 2022 13:05
Company that runs Listowel Races wins legal case against RevenueMay 5, 2022 13:05
Cllr claims planning application for major Killarney development is flawedMay 5, 2022 17:05
Newly launched plan will help attract visitors to Killarney National ParkMay 5, 2022 13:05
Preschool at Killarney national school won’t be able to operate from SeptemberMay 4, 2022 17:05