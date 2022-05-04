Mary Perryman-Kindlan, Boston, U.S.A and late of Beale.

Peacefully on April 17th, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Hugh and sister Jenny. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Brian, daughter Maura, grandchildren Siobhan, Alison and Emma, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated in St John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by interment of ashes in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.